MOC APPROVES OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST NEERAJ CHOPRAS PROPOSAL TO TRAIN IN FINLAND

New Delhi Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports MYAS Mission Olympic Cell MOC on May 25th approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra s proposal to train in Kuortane Finland Neeraj who is scheduled to compete in multiple World Athletics Gold Level tournaments in June intends to train at Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland during this timeNeeraj who recently became the first Indian Javelin thrower to become World Number 1 had followed a similar training plan in the year 2022 as well Among other proposals MOC members also approved paddler Payas Jain s proposal for an advance training camp in TaiwanRead I enjoy it NaveenulHaq on KohliKohli chantsIndian Table Tennis Stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran s proposals to take personal coaches Aman Balgu and Raman Subramanian respectively for multiple events were also approved by the MOC While Manika and Aman Balgu will head to WTT Contender Zagreb and WTT Star Contender Ljubljana Sathiyan and Raman Subramanian will head to WTT Contender Tunis WTT Contender Zagreb and WTT Contender LjubljanaRead Final call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL final BCCI secy Jay ShahThe financial assistance will cover their Air travel expenses Camp Expenses boarding and lodging cost Medical Insurance and outofpocket allowance among other expenses MOC members also inducted Rower Salman Khan into Target Olympic Podium Scheme s TOPS Development group Salman who belongs to Haryanas Mewat region had won the Gujarat National Games Gold last yearRead Sindhu Srikanth Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia MastersAlso read I am not Bumrah s replacement just fulfilling my responsibility Madhwal