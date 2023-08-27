Dhaka: At least 50 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were injured after Awami League men allegedly opened fire on Saturday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

In Comilla, the Awami League men, who are the supporters of Lalmai Upazila Parishad chairman Kamrul Hasan and Comilla Sadar Dakshin Upazila Parishad chairman Golam Sarwar allegedly opened fire and attacked the BNP leaders. The local BNP men also alleged that the Awami League men vandalised their programme venue. The incident was reported in Belghar Dakkhin union of Comilla's Lalmai upazila. BNP chairperson's advisor and former MP Monirul Haque Chowdhury said he was supposed to be there at 5 pm when the program started.

However, after he was informed that some Awami League men were lurking around the place at 2 pm. They vandalized and opened fire at the people there. Jubo Dal leaders Firoz and Monir sustained bullet injuries and one was shot in the head, he added. The injured leaders were admitted to Comilla Medical College Hospital, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, Golam Sarwar, chairman of Comilla Sadar Dakshin Upazila Parishad, denied the allegations. He said BNP supporters opened fire during the Awami League rally on the local Gaiar Bhanga-Belghar road, and eight-nine of the party men were injured. Asked about the names of the injured Awami League men, he said they are still trying to identify them. Hanif Sarker, officer-in-charge of Lalmai police station, said former MP Monirul Haque Chowdhury was scheduled to visit an ailing BNP leader in Belghar, as per Dhaka Tribune. “At that time, a peace rally of Awami League was being held in the village. There was some chaos when the BNP men threw bricks at the Awami League rally,” he added. He mentioned that police could not find any sign of bullets being fired at the scene.(ANI)