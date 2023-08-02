ZOYA AKHTAR BREAKS SILENCE OVER PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND KATRINA KAIF WALKING OUT OF JEE LE ZARAA

Hyderabad: In 2021, the film industry and fans across the Internet and social media were abuzz with excitement as filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar made a thrilling announcement about their upcoming project, Jee Le Zaraa. This much-anticipated film would feature a stellar cast, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt taking the lead roles. Set to be a road movie, Jee Le Zaraa boasted an impressive creative team, co-written by the Akhtar siblings and Reema Kagti, with Farhan also taking on the role of director.

Since the exciting announcement, movie enthusiasts have eagerly awaited any updates on the progress of Jee Le Zaraa. At one point, rumors spread about the possibility of Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif backing out of the project, causing concern among fans. However, the filmmakers swiftly put an end to these speculations, clarifying that both talented actors were firmly on board and committed to the film.

Recently, Zoya Akhtar herself provided an update on the much-anticipated movie, adding to the thrill and anticipation among cinephiles. She refuted the rumors of the project being canceled and clarified to a webloid that they were simply awaiting the actors' schedules. "We are just waiting for the dates [of the actors]," she affirmed, keeping the excitement alive for the project.

Earlier this year, writer Reema Kagti, known for her exceptional work on movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, expressed her enthusiasm for Jee Le Zaraa. In an interview, Reema confirmed that the project was very much alive and set to start shooting by the end of the year.

Jee Le Zaraa is touted to be a celebration of strong female bonding, adventure, and a departure from clichéd portrayals of women fighting over trivial matters. The project aimed to showcase the power of women coming together, supporting one another, and breaking stereotypes. As both director and writer, Farhan's involvement in the film heightened expectations, as fans eagerly awaited his unique storytelling and cinematic vision.

READ | Farhan Akhtar searches for location in Rajasthan for Jee Le Zaraa, Alia Bhatt says she 'can't wait'