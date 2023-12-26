YEAR ENDER A LOOK BACK AT 2023 S EPIC BOX OFFICE SHOWDOWNS

Hyderabad: Bollywood films released around the same time always call for a big clash at the box office. On some occasions, the films achieve success with an equivalent share of the audience's attention. However, more often than not, it results in a fierce battle to dominate the box office.

Movies often tend to clash against each other during festive seasons as production houses and top superstars opt to release their films on national holidays or festival dates. Some of the major movies that clashed at the box office this year are OMG 2, Gadar 2 and Jailer; Animal and Sam Bahadur; Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War; Tejas and 12th Fail; Dunki and Salaar.

Here are a few films that provided audiences with a diverse range of choices and sparked discussions on which film would reign supreme at the box office. Now, let's take a look at that.

1. Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer

Gadar 2, marking Sunny Deol's comeback and serving as a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was not only eagerly awaited in 2023, but also considered to be one of the cinematic highlights of the decade. It was beyond doubt that Gadar was destined to shatter all previous records. The film, which opened at Rs 40.1 crore in India, earned a total of Rs 525.7 crore in the domestic market.

On the other hand, OMG 2, which opened in theatres at Rs 10.26 crore in India, took on the role of a socially impactful film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. Although the clash between these two movies seemed to be one-sided, with Gadar 2 earning a staggering amount of Rs 686 crore worldwide while OMG 2 lagged behind at Rs 221.75 crore, it is worth mentioning that Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which also released on the same day and earned Rs 56.6 crore in India, managed to impress the masses and performed remarkably well at the box office.

With a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, Jailer accumulated a global earning of Rs 604.5 crore. Meanwhile, during the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Sunny spoke about the clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2, mentioning that he discussed with Akshay before the release of their movies, requesting he change the date of OMG 2 to avoid a clash. Akshay, however, told him that he could not make any changes to the release date.

2. Sam Bahadur vs Animal

The action-packed drama Animal, boasting a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, dominated the silver screen with its outstanding box office collections. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film, which made its entry to the theatres at Rs 63.8 crore in India, managed to amass an astonishing global earning of over Rs 800 crore within just three weeks of its release. Despite an A rating and a lengthy runtime, Animal surpassed expectations and resonated with a wide range of audiences. Animal, however, faced criticism for its depiction of toxic masculinity and glorification of misogynistic behaviour.

On the other hand, Sam Bahadur, a biographical drama of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, struggled to captivate audiences amidst fierce competition from Animal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film brought in Rs 6.25 crore on the opening day in India and attained a mere global collection of Rs 114.25 crore since its release.

3. Fukrey 3 vs The Vaccine War vs Chandramukhi 2

Released on September 28, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2 found themselves competing fiercely on the silver screen. Ultimately, it was Fukrey 3, the third instalment of the comedy franchise featuring Pulkit Sharma, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi that emerged victorious in this box office battle. This film, filled with madness and laughter, gathered Rs 8.82 crore in India on Day 1 and amassed a worldwide total of Rs 127.75 crore.

In contrast, Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, which opened with Rs 9.7 crore, only managed to earn Rs 54.1 crore globally despite being made with a reported budget of Rs 60 crore. The success of the original Chandramukhi (2005), starring Rajinikanth and Jyotika, was attributed to its ability to maintain the core concept of the original Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. In contrast, Chandramukhi 2 simply falls into the realm of a run-of-the-mill horror-comedy film, and a poor one at that.

On a different note, Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War failed to captivate viewers and critics alike. The movie had collected just Rs 0.85 on Day 1 at the domestic box office. Centred around the story of Covaxin, India's indigenous vaccine against the coronavirus, this film only managed to collect a meagre Rs 14.7 crore at the global box office.

4. Tejas vs 12th Fail

Kangana Ranaut's recent cinematic track record has been less than stellar, and Tejas proves to be no exception. Being released with minimal promotion, the aerial action movie has failed to garner substantial enthusiasm among audiences and only gathered Rs 1.25 crore on the release day. Consequently, this Kangana Ranaut starrer has disappointed as an aerial action film, earning a mere Rs 8.05 crore worldwide throughout its theatrical run. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, Tejas was made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore.

On the other hand, 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey, surprised audiences with its inspiring narratives of two civil servants. The film opened with Rs 1.11 crore, but its strong performance in the first week resulted in a collection of Rs 13.04 crore, eventually amassing an impressive total of Rs 66.5 crore at the global box office. The film emerged as the biggest sleeper hit of the year.

5. Dunki vs Salaar

The most awaited clash of films in 2023, Dunki versus Salaar, has captivated not only the cinema halls but also solidified the dominance of the more eminent star. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, has minted Rs 29.2 crore on the first day. Released on December 21, the film now stands at a total of Rs 128.13 crore at the Indian box office.

In contrast, Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring Prithviraj Sukumarn, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles, has garnered an impressive sum of Rs 90.7 crore in India and surpassed the Rs 200 crore milestone within just five days of its release. While Prabhas adds another blockbuster to his repertoire following the success of Baahubali, SRK is enjoying the triumph of two consecutive blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, with each surpassing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in earnings.