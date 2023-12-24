Hyderabad: The cinematic landscape of 2023 turned out to be a fantastic year, defined by exceptional performances and notable films, which left an unforgettable imprint on viewers all across the world. As the year progressed, actors and artists demonstrated their unrivalled their talent, bring global recognition to the Indian film fraternity. Some extremely brilliant performers, producers, directors, musicians, singers, and technicians won big at both international and domestic events, making it an eventful year for cinema.

In this one year, the film business grew manifold offering spectators cinematic experiences ranging from engaging narratives to breakthrough storytelling. This year, many actors gave their all and shone brightly and received the recognition they deserved. These artists not only made the country proud, but they also established a global reputation. Several talents were recognised internationally this year, including MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga, and Vir Das. As we approach the end of 2023, here's a list of Indian celebrities who have received widespread praise and popularity both overseas and in India.

Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to win National Award

Allu Arjun, the 2023 National Award Winner, made news with his remarkable performance in Pushpa 2. The star left an unforgettable imprint on the audience's minds with his portrayal of the lead character in the Pushpa franchise. The film released at the end of 2021 and was talked about through the year 2022. He received the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Pushpa 2, becoming the only South star to receive such an honour.

Alia Bhatt wins National award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt played Gangubai Kathiawadi in the film titled the same. Fans loved her performance in the film, earning praise from critics alike. The film went on to become one of the highest grossers for a female-centric film, putting her in the race for national awards. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor went on to win the National award in the best actor female category along with Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon receives National Award for Mimi

For her performance in Mimi, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon received the National Award for Best Actress. Kriti and Alia shared the Best Actress award for their work in the film Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. Winning the coveted award, she said she felt "blessed and fortunate" to be able to play such a complex role, and that "it felt right" even before she started filming.

Vijay Varma makes country proud

Vijay Varma had four films released in a row this year, winning various accolades for his roles in Dahaad and Kalkoot. But the cherry on the cake was Vijay Varma being named Best Actor India at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. He earned this award for his outstanding performance in the Prime Video show Dahaad. The show opened at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival to rave reviews. Fans and critics both gave the film a thumbs up. Apart from Vijay, the Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi directorial has Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in lead roles.

Vir Das brings home Emmy

Vir Das, a stand-up comedian and actor, received the International Emmy Award 2023 for Comedy at an award ceremony in New York. He got recognition for Best Comedy Series for Vir Das: Landing on Netflix. Vir is well-known for his wit, humour, and social commentary, which have made him a celebrated figure beyond boundaries.

Ektaa Kapoor wins big

At the 51st International Emmy Awards, producer Ektaa Kapoor was honoured with the coveted International Directorate Award. Deepak Chopra, a prominent author and new-age leader, delivered the keynote address. Ektaa became the first Indian to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award.

Tovino Thomas honoured with Septimius Award

South star Tovino Thomas won the top prize at the Septimius Awards, an international film award. Tovino got the prize for best Asian actor for his performance in Jude Anthony Joseph's film 2018, Everyone is a Hero. Tovino is the first actor from South India to receive the Septimius Award.

MM Keeravani's big oscar win for Naatu Naatu

M M Keeravani, an Indian music composer, made India proud by winning an Oscar in 2023 for the RRR song Naatu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Keeravani composed the music, while the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose. Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for and to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Diljit Dosanjh's debut at Coachella

India's singing icon Diljit Dosanjh made history with his performance at Coachella this year. He became the first Indian vocalist to captivate audiences with his performances at the musical fest. The musician rushed to Instagram and released a clip from his performance, which left all of his fans speechless.