51ST INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS EKTAA KAPOOR VIR DAS WIN BIG SHEFALI SHAH LOSES OUT ON BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Hyderabad: The 2023 International Emmy Awards is currently underway in New York City. The nominees from India in different categories were Jim Sarbh, Vir Das, and Shefali Shah. There were 56 nominees this year, representing 20 different countries in 14 different categories. As of the most recent announcement of winners, the 51st International Emmy Awards have just began and their is good news for Indians.

Making history at the 2023 International Emmy Awards, comedian Vir Das earned an Emmy win for India in the category of International Emmy for Comedy for his show Vir Das: Landing. This achievement was particularly notable as it resulted in a tie, with the award being shared by Vir Das and the show Derry Girls - Season 3 produced by Hat Trick Productions. The news of this tie was shared on Instagram by the International Emmy Awards, stating, "We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to Vir Das: Landing produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix."

This award holds great significance in Vir Das' career. Vir Das: Landing premiered on the OTT platform Netflix and was in competition with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK. For the International Emmy Awards ceremony, Vir Das donned a traditional black bandhgala set.

On the other hand, Indian filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor was honored with the prestigious Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards. Ektaa took to Instagram to share a video of the award, expressing her pride with the caption, "India I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys." With this recognition, Ektaa Kapoor became the First Indian Woman Filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, highlighting the distinctiveness and impact of her contributions to the industry.

However, Shefali Shah, unfortunately, did not win an award in the category of Best Performance by an Actress, which went to Karla Souza for her outstanding performance in La Caida [Dive]. The International Emmy Awards shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the winner. Shefali Shah was nominated for her performance in the web series Delhi Crime Season 2, which streamed on Netflix. The other nominees in this category were Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico.