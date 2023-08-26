Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon has been on cloud nine ever since she clinched the highly esteemed National Film Award for Best Actress for her exceptional performance in Mimi at the 69th edition of the prestigious awards. Kriti shared this moment of triumph with none other than Alia Bhatt, who also secured the Best Actress accolade for her remarkable portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The duo's mutual appreciation was evident as they extended congratulations to each other on various social media platforms, expressing their shared joy.

In an interview with a webloid, Kriti Sanon disclosed Alia Bhatt's reaction when she called her as soon as the news of their wins hit the airwaves. This spontaneous gesture was met with tremendous enthusiasm from both ends of the line, with Kriti admitting her long-standing admiration for Alia's acting prowess.

"I’ve always admired Alia as an actor and she was phenomenal in Gangubai Kathiawadi. We’ve both played the title role in our respective films and it’s a proud moment to be sharing this prestigious award with her! I called her up and both of us were just too excited." - Kriti Sanon

Kriti showered praise upon Alia's portrayal in Gangubai Kathiawadi, terming it as nothing short of phenomenal. Drawing parallels, Kriti highlighted the fact that both she and Alia essayed titular characters in their respective movies, making the shared accolade all the more special.

The camaraderie extended beyond Alia Bhatt, as Kriti's co-star from Mimi, the laudable Pankaj Tripathi, was also feted with a National Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding contribution to the film. Kriti also dialed Pankaj Tripath to share in the joy. Speaking of Pankaj, Kriti fondly referred to him as one of her favorite co-stars and emphasized that his validation and the adoration he is currently receiving are nothing short of well-deserved.

