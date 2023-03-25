Hyderabad: India created history at the 95th Academy Awards when The Elephant Whisperers, helmed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Sharing a trivia about the Oscar moment, composer of Naatu Naatu song MM Keeravaani has revealed that he and The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga had different reactions to winning the coveted award. He revealed how Monga was hospitalized after winning the Oscar due to shortness of breath.

In a recent interview with the media, Keeravani stated, "The cosmos was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which didn't excite me all that much. But, it was just mildly thrilling, however, not to the point where you go breathless like the other award winner, Guneet Monga. She was not given enough time to speak, so she became breathless and was also hospitalized."

Guneet had previously mentioned how her speech at the Oscars had been interrupted. In an interview with a news agency, she said, "I felt a great shock when my speech was cut off by the music. While I was on stage, I publicly announced to the audience who were on the ground that this is India's first Oscar for an Indian production, and then everyone began applauding."

"I can't believe that I was so zoned out and shocked," the producer continued. "My heart started pounding. I thought that I could not have come this far and not be heard. I immediately felt the need to go back and repeat my speech on the big platform. I was allowed to deliver my speech, but backstage. They abruptly stopped us, which was rude," she said.

Moreover, Keeravaani stated that he did not consider Naatu Naatu to be "something special" when he was composing it. He said, "Naatu Naatu is yet another mass song."