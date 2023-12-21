Hyderabad: Bollywood, the world of glitz, glamour, and larger-than-life stories, has always been a subject of fascination and intrigue for fans around the globe. While the film industry continues to captivate us with its movies and star-studded events, it is also no stranger to juicy gossip and real life love stories of the stars. One category that always grabs attention is the link-ups between celebrities.

From time to time, gossip mills churn out stories about alleged romances of celebs, and sometimes these rumours can take the internet by storm. A few such instances in 2023 involved actor Mrunal Thakur and singer Badshah, social media influencer Kusha Kapila and actor Arjun Kapoor, as well as actor Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill. Fans were quick to jump on these alleged relationships, with social media platforms flooded with discussions and speculations.

However, as time went on, it became evident that these reported tales were nothing more than baseless fabrications. Now, let's delve deep into the biggest Bollywood linkups of 2023 that turned out to be untrue.

1. Mrunal Thakur and Badshah

In a rather peculiar turn of events, singer and rapper Badshah was linked with Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur. The speculations of their romantic involvement were triggered by a video capturing the duo walking hand-in-hand during a Diwali celebration, thereby igniting dating rumours all over social media.

Badshah Instagram Story

The clip was from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali bash, wherein Mrunal was seen in a pastel green lehenga, while the rapper opted for a black traditional attire. However, the singer did not silently allow the news to permeate, instead opting to address the situation through his Instagram account.

With a touch of his wit, Badshah amusingly brushed off the concept of him being romantically involved with Mrunal. In his statement, he clarified, "DEAR INTERNET, SORRY TO DISAPPOINT YOU YET AGAIN BUT JAISA AAP SOCH RAHE HAIN WAISA NAHI HAI." Being one of the most prominent figures in Bollywood's music scene, Badshah's personal life consistently generates considerable buzz.

2. Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal and actor Shehnaaz Gill are the following pair on the list. It was during the promotions of the Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, that rumors started circulating about a potential romantic relationship between Raghav Juyal and his co-star Shehnaaz Gill.

At the trailer launch event of the movie, Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz Gill to move on, to which she promptly replied, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". As a result, numerous fans inferred that Salman Khan's comment was directed towards Raghav and Shehnaaz's alleged romance. These two actors were cast opposite each other in the same film.

Nevertheless, Raghav dismissed the dating speculations, emphasizing that he had no spare time apart from his professional commitments at that moment. Raghav stated that he is hardly influenced by information found on the internet, highlighting his skepticism towards their accuracy. He emphasized that firsthand experience is crucial before he believes in them. Raghav's main intention is to be recognized as an actor, dancer, and host through his film. He believes that his work should be the primary source of judgment. To conclude the discussion, he expressed his preference in focusing solely on his work and the film.

3. Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor

The most bizarre linkup pair that stands out on the list is between social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Back in June, Kusha made headlines when she parted ways from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. This decision, described by both parties as mutual, stemmed from a shift in their individual paths.

However, shortly after their separation, online speculations began to suggest a romantic connection between Kusha and Arjun Kapoor. To debunk these rumours, Kusha opted for a lighthearted and direct approach. She took to her Instagram account to humorously address the barrage of misinformation circulating about her. In her post, she expressed the need to formally introduce herself after reading nonsense about herself every day. Adding to that, she mentioned that she hopes her mother doesn't read the content as it has affected her social life greatly.

4. Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill

There have been reports that Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill were dating, but the actor denied all speculations regarding her relationship with the cricketer during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. In the episode, which featured Sara and Ananya Panday, the former addressed the rumours by stating, "You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke peechay pada hai (The whole world is chasing after the wrong Sara)," which left the show's host Karan Johar in stitches.

There have been reports that Shubman is dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, as she is often seen supporting him at cricket matches. The alleged dating between Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill initially sparked when they were spotted on a dinner outing.

However, Sara's recent statement on the chat show made it clear that they are not in fact dating. When asked if she would consider marrying a cricketer, following in the footsteps of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, Sara expressed that the profession itself is not a factor for her. She emphasized that the person she chooses should match her intellectually and mentally.

These linkup reports, although exciting for fans, turned out to be false, reminding us that gossip mills can often create baseless narratives in the glamorous world of Bollywood. The instances involving Mrunal Thakur and Badshah, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal, Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan are just a few examples of how easily false information can circulate. It's crucial to approach celebrity gossip with a critical eye and rely on verified sources for accurate information.