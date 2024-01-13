WATCH AR RAHMAN CAPTURES FRENCH INDONESIAN FAN PERFORMING MAA TUJHE SALAAM ON DUBAI STREET

Hyderabad: Music composer AR Rahman experienced a heartwarming moment when a diehard fan bumped into him in Dubai. A young girl approached Rahman's car, asking for the opportunity to sing for him. The delightful encounter was captured in a video shared by Rahman himself.

In the video, the French Indonesian fan, Celinedee Matahari, expressed her admiration for Rahman, labeling him as her idol, and sought his permission to perform a song for him. Rahman graciously agreed, prompting Celinedee to showcase her musical talent by singing his well-known patriotic composition, Maa Tujhe Salaam, skillfully accompanying herself on the guitar right there on the street.

The maestro, seated in his car, watched her performance with patience and appreciation. Rahman also recorded the impromptu performance by Celinedee on his cell phone. Later, he shared the heartening video on his Instagram Stories, allowing fans to witness the beautiful exchange of music between the accomplished composer and his dedicated follower.

Celinedee, visibly grateful for the opportunity, went on to share her rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam on her own social media account, expressing her honour at finally meeting the legendary AR Rahman. The online community also joined in the excitement, celebrating the unique interaction between the fan and her musical idol. Netizens expressed their joy, with an aspiring artist singing Vande Mataram in front of AR Rahman was a dream for many. Another fan highlighted how Rahman recorded the performance on his phone showing respect to talented individuals, even if they are strangers.

On the film front, Rahman is currently working on Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Lal Salaam, and with recent releases like Suro Suro from the Tamil film Ayalaan, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh. His upcoming projects include Ram Charan's untitled film (RC16) and the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer, Chamkila.