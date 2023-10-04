AR RAHMAN SENDS LEGAL NOTICE DEMANDS RS 10 CR FROM SURGEONS ASSOCIATION OVER DEFAMATION CLAIMS

Hyderabad: Music composer Rahman has taken legal action against the Association of Surgeons of India, accusing them of defaming him. They had previously filed a complaint against him for alleged fraud related to a canceled musical program. In 2018, AR Rahman was contracted to arrange a musical event for the Society of Surgeons, receiving an advance payment of Rs 29.5 lakh. However, due to the Tamil Nadu government's refusal to grant permission, the event was canceled.

When the surgeons' association requested a refund of the advance, AR Rahman's team issued a cheque that later bounced. This led to a complaint by Senthil, an executive of the association. In response, AR Rahman has sent a legal notice, asserting that their contract specified no refund of the advance in case of event cancellation. He also claims that the complaint was made to damage his reputation and demands a Rs 10 crore compensation unless an apology is issued within 15 days.