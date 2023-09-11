Stampede, molestation, children missing: Angry fans slam organisers for chaos at AR Rahman Chennai concert
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s concert in Chennai seemingly turned out to be a nightmare for fans. The concert was earlier scheduled to take place on August 12 but due to bad weather, it got postponed to September 10. Fans of the music composer attended the concert in large numbers while many had to return without entering the venue despite having valid tickets.
-
It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu, . A performer in the stage can’t never see what’s happening at other areas just watch it. pic.twitter.com/AkDqrlNrLD— Navaneeth Nagarajan (@NavzTweet) September 10, 2023
-
"Stampede, Molestation, Scam, Extortion, Overcrowding, Shoddy audio, Panic attack, Children Missing, No accountability" these are the descriptions tweeted about #ARRConcert #ARRahman concert in his city #chennai— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 10, 2023
Many paid 5K/ticket to suffer this! @arrahman must apologize pic.twitter.com/0iYIHyPHKs
From last night, X, formerly known as Twitter, has been abuzz with negative comments about the AR Rahman concert as revellers had to go through unpleasant experiences from stampedes, and molestation, to children missing duet to mismanagement by the organizers.
-
Even our CM sir was not spared— dharshan bapu (@DBapu) September 10, 2023
His convoy around 8:45 pm opposite the venue ECR had to squeeze in opposite lane.
Pathetic organising by #actcevents#MarakkumaNenjam #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/IMXiKwYHou
-
VVIPs Vs Normal People in #ARRahman Concert #MarakumaNenjam— Vaathi T V A (@mangathadaww) September 10, 2023
Pathetic Arrangements 🤕 pic.twitter.com/NGYAjabAny
Disappointed fans took to social media and shared numerous pictures and videos screaming about the ill-managed concert. After the bitter experience, angry fans slammed AR Rahman and the organisers of the concert as they "felt a huge sense of betrayal." Many even claimed that they were not allowed entry despite paying Rs 2000 for tickets.
-
Disappointed #ARRahman fan tore #MarakkumaNenjam concert tickets and says this is indeed an unforgettable event and a worst gift from A R Rahman to the people. pic.twitter.com/XXNR42PWzW— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 10, 2023
-
This is how the so-called volunteers behaved in the Gold class area. @actcevents is this how you treat the "Guests"? @arrahman how could you act like nothing happened on stage? There were shouts about "Volume" & "ACTC DOWN" throughout #MarakkumaNenjam #ARRahman #arrahmanconcert pic.twitter.com/VvjfN2GDyn— Guru (@gururag96) September 10, 2023
Loyal fans of AR Rahman were seemingly heartbroken and dubbed the event the "worst concert ever in history" and "Scam 2023." Expressing displeasure over the chaotic concert, a user on X even wrote, "30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN." In several video,
-
-
VVIPs ( Ajith Family's) Vs Normal People in #ARRahman Concert 💦💦😔😔— TN 72 (@mentalans) September 10, 2023
#MarakkumaNenjam #Arrconcert #Arrahmanconcert #Breaking #BreakingNews#music #Concert pic.twitter.com/WftV0wkhcP
While social media is flooded with negative reactions, AR Rahman and the organisers of the concert are yet to comment on the issue. There is no dearth of videos on X where upset fans are venting anger and frustration after attending the highly anticipated concert which left a bad taste in their mouth.
