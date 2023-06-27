Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently holidaying in New York is known. On Monday, Katrina documented her New York vacay on social media but the fans, however, missed Vicky in her post. While Vicky is yet to share pictures from his much-deserved holiday, a video that is doing rounds of the internet features him and Katrina hanging out with friends in New York.

In a video shared by the couple's fan pages, Vicky and Katrina are seen dining with a bunch of friends at New York's famous seminal French brasserie. While Vicky was seen donning a black t-shirt, Katrina could be seen sitting across and chitchatting with friends. This is not the first time when the duo has headed to NYC to unwind. Last year, the couple visited New York to rind in Vicky's 34th birthday with his close friends from engineering days.

In another video, Vicky and Katrina were seen at a restaurant with filmmaker Amritpal Bindra. The couple trio was engrossed in conversation as a fan captured them from a nearby table. Amritpal is one of the producers of Vicky's upcoming film helmed by Anand Tiwari.

On the work front, Vicky's latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is running successfully in theaters. At the end of four weeks on cinema halls, the film has raked in Rs 79.02 crore nett in India. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Coming up next for Vicky is Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur. Based on the life of India's war hero Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, the film will hit big screens on December 1.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Manessh Sharma-directed actioner Tiger 3. The film is part of Yash Raj Film's spy universe and will also feature Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in a special sequence. Tiger 3 will hit big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali.