VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRINA KAIF HOLIDAYING IN NEW YORK VIRAL PICTURE OF THE COUPLE HINTS SO

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport on June 15. Their video of chatting with Alia Bhatt at the airport lounge also did rounds of the internet but where were they heading to was not known. Now, a viral picture of Vicky and Katirna has surfaced online from their latest holiday destination which is seemingly New York.

To celebrate the commercial success of his latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky apparently jetted off to the US with his star wife Katrina. The couple was unwinding in New York if a viral picture of them shared by several fan pages is anything to go by. In the picture, Vicky and Katrina are seen obliging fan with a selfie. While Vicky is seen donning a checkered shirt, Katrina kept it comfortable in a white floral outfit. The duo added a pair of cool shades to jazz up their holiday look.

READ | Alia Bhatt lost in conversation with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, netizens conclude Ranbir Kapoor is topic of discussion

On the work front, Vicky has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur ready for release. The film which is based on the life of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, will hit big screens on December 1. The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's film coming up with Tripti Domri. On the other hand, Katrina has Tiger 3 coming up next with Salman Khan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is part or Yash Raj Films' spy universe and will release on Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.