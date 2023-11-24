TRISHA REACTS AS MANSOOR ALI KHAN ISSUES AN APOLOGY FOR MISOGYNISTIC REMARK

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan reacted to the apology issued by Mansoora Ali Khan after he made misogynistic remarks about her. Without explicitly naming him, Trisha took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a cryptic message about forgiveness and acknowledging mistakes.

In a post on X, Trisha shared a quote from Alexander Pope's poem An Essay on Criticism, "To err is human, to forgive is divine," along with a folded hands emoji. This came after Mansoor Ali Khan's apology, which many found insincere and condescending. Reports stated that he delivered a cryptic apology during a Tamil press conference and also made a statement to the police.

Mansoor Ali Khan had previously sparked outrage with his remarks about Trisha during a press interaction. His disrespectful comments implied expectations of intimate scenes with Trisha, citing past experiences with other actresses. Trisha strongly condemned his remarks as sexist, disrespectful, and repulsive, expressing her offense publicly on X.

The situation escalated as the National Commission for Women intervened, directing legal action against Mansoor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, leading to his arrest.

Mansoor Ali Khan, predominantly known for negative roles in Tamil cinema, gained fame with films like Captain Prabhakaran. Beyond Tamil cinema, he has also worked in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films. His recent project Leo stirred this controversy, while his upcoming film Sarakku is set for release in 2024.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan, acclaimed for her performances in movies like 96, Ponniyin Selvan series, and The Road, has upcoming projects such as Vidda Muryarch and a Malayalam film titled Ram: Part 1.