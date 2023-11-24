TRISHA KRISHNAN CONTROVERSY MANSOOR ALI KHAN APOLOGISES FOR DEROGATORY REMARKS ON THE ACTOR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan apologized for his controversial speech about actor Trisha Krishnan on Friday. Mansoor Ali Khan apologised to Trisha, albeit a tad less sincerely, after being threatened with legal action. The Leo actor apologised to his co-star on Friday in a statement that was shared on social media.

“My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me! May God bless the fortune for me to bless your Mangalyam (marital necklace, mangalsutra) as it goes around in the coconut tray in the auspicious marital ritual! Amen. ---Mansoor Ali Khan," the message read.