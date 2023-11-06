Hyderabad: Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi and directed by Maneesh Sharma, has gotten off to a fantastic start, and now it's all about keeping the great initial momentum. According to early estimates, the film, in which Salman reprises his role as super spy Tiger, has the third-highest advance collection of the year. According to Sacnilk.com, the film grossed roughly Rs 4.2 crore in advance ticket sales at the all-India box office.

The advance bookings for Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 surpassed records, with nearly Rs 4.2 crore in ticket sales on the first day. The film is presently third in terms of greatest advance ticket sales, after only Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. On the first day of pre booking, the film sold over 1.42 lakh tickets across 7,392 screenings, adding to over Rs 4.2 crore.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of Yash Raj Films' original espionage franchise. Its Hindi 2D shows sold 1,38,804 tickets across 7,231 shows, while its Hindi IMAX 2D shows sold 2,713 tickets across 109 screens. Meanwhile, Jawan holds the record by selling an estimated 1.50 lakh tickets in just 24 hours.

Based on advance booking numbers, film critic Sumit Kadel predicted that Tiger 3 will make Rs 40 crore or more on its opening day. Tiger 3 will be released in theatres on November 12. Tiger 3 advance bookings in India began on Saturday, November 4, a day before it was scheduled to commence. Salman's character is followed in the film as he fights against time to preserve his family and country.

While fans are excited to see Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) reconnect on the big screen, many are also excited to see Pathaan's cameo in the film. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance in Tiger 3 in the same way that Salman's Tiger did in Pathaan. However, specifics concerning SRK's appearance in Tiger 3 remain undisclosed. Tiger 3 also stars Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat as the adversary, as well as Emraan Hashmi.