Hyderabad: The YRF Spy Universe has emerged as the most prominent franchise in Indian Cinema over the past ten years, boasting a 100 percent success rate. Pathaan marked the beginning of an interlinked universe, with Tiger making a cameo appearance in the SRK starrer. Up next is the fifth film of the universe, Tiger 3, and it's already known that SRK will make a special appearance as Pathaan in this thrilling adventure. However, that's not all as there's another major development in the YRF Spy Universe. As per reports from a newswire, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from the War franchise is all set to join the cast of Tiger 3.

A source disclosed that filmmaker Aditya Chopra has initiated the convergence of super spies in the YRF Spy Universe. The source mentioned that alongside Pathaan, Kabir will also make an appearance in Tiger 3. Only a selected few individuals are aware of Aditya's vision for Kabir in Tiger 3, and these details will only be unveiled on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya respectively, while Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of the formidable antagonist Aatish in Tiger 3, which is set to hit theaters on Sunday. With the inclusion of Tiger, Pathaan, and now Kabir in a single film, YRF aims to establish the trinity of iconic spies under one roof, opening the door for numerous crossovers across different timelines.

Following Tiger 3 is War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, where Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Kabir. The film will pit him against the young tiger, Jr NTR, with Kiara Advani as the female lead. Filming for this epic action flick will commence shortly. Speaking of the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3, advance bookings will open on Sunday, November 5.