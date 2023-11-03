TIGER 3 NEW PROMO SALMAN KHAN AND EMRAAN HASHMI FACE OFF IN HIGH OCTANE THRILLER ADDS TO THE SOARING DIWALI RELEASE ANTICIPATION

The anticipation for the upcoming installment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe series, Tiger 3, is at an all-time high. With the teaser, trailer, and the release of the first song, the excitement has already been building. To further intensify the anticipation, the makers of this film, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, have unveiled a new promo, offering an additional glimpse into the high-octane action and an electrifying showdown between the hero and the antagonist, promising to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.