Tiger 3 new promo: Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi face off in high-octane thriller adds to the soaring Diwali release anticipation
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Tiger 3's latest promotional asset has generated tremendous excitement among fans. This action-packed thriller, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is scheduled for release during Diwali.
The anticipation for the upcoming installment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe series, Tiger 3, is at an all-time high. With the teaser, trailer, and the release of the first song, the excitement has already been building. To further intensify the anticipation, the makers of this film, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, have unveiled a new promo, offering an additional glimpse into the high-octane action and an electrifying showdown between the hero and the antagonist, promising to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.
Yash Raj Films (YRF), the banner behind Tiger 3, dropped a 50-second video, taking the excitement of the film to new heights. The video starts with a menacing voiceover from the villain, setting the stage for a dramatic face-off between Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. This intense exchange sees Emraan's character posing a threat to Tiger's nation, heightening expectations for the gripping storyline.
The video then seamlessly transitions into action sequences featuring Salman, accompanied by Katrina Kaif's powerful moves, all set to the iconic theme score. As a final teaser, viewers are presented with the famous line, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi," promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.
Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screens during Diwali, with advance booking for this Maneesh Sharma directorial opening on Sunday, November 5.