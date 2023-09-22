Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and the entire Jawan team are currently relishing the success of their film. The actioner was released on September 7th and has the highest box office opening for any Bollywood film. In a treat for fans, SRK took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) and responded to some of his fans messages and tweets.

The actor replied to a couple of tweets with his witty remarks. He also expressed gratitude to some for showering immense love on him and the Atlee directorial. Reacting to a video that has recently gone viral in which the promo for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is shown on New York's renowned Times Square, King Khan wrote, "Thank you!!! This is fantastic. I hope the people in Times Square loved what they saw.... Ha ha! Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible."

Jawan's promo video was recently shown in New York's famed Times Square, which is always bustling with people. Shah Rukh expressed his joy and thanked the fans behind the initiative. In another tweet, SRK was floored over a funny rendition of the viral dialogue "bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.' Sharing the video, the Pathaan actor wrote: "Ha ha ha!!! This was too funny…. Thank u for making this. Love u."