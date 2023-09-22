This is awesome: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Jawan promo at New York's Times Square- watch
Published: 38 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and the entire Jawan team are currently relishing the success of their film. The actioner was released on September 7th and has the highest box office opening for any Bollywood film. In a treat for fans, SRK took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) and responded to some of his fans messages and tweets.
The actor replied to a couple of tweets with his witty remarks. He also expressed gratitude to some for showering immense love on him and the Atlee directorial. Reacting to a video that has recently gone viral in which the promo for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is shown on New York's renowned Times Square, King Khan wrote, "Thank you!!! This is fantastic. I hope the people in Times Square loved what they saw.... Ha ha! Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible."
-
Thank u!!! This is awesome. Hope Times Square enjoyed what they saw…. Ha ha! Love to everyone that made this happen. https://t.co/qrFFg7ERIZ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023
Jawan's promo video was recently shown in New York's famed Times Square, which is always bustling with people. Shah Rukh expressed his joy and thanked the fans behind the initiative. In another tweet, SRK was floored over a funny rendition of the viral dialogue "bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.' Sharing the video, the Pathaan actor wrote: "Ha ha ha!!! This was too funny…. Thank u for making this. Love u."
-
Ha ha ha!!! This was too funny…. Thank u for making this. Love u https://t.co/Bb1FSHDiD0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023
Jawan mania has gripped everyone with the film raking in more than Rs 900 crore at the global box office. The magnum opus is bankrolled under Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo). It was released Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Following Jawan, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedic drama Dunki, which is about illegal immigration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, and it is set to be released over the December holiday season.