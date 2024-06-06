Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifier: 'Chettris Watching Chhetri'; A Special Tribute To Indian Legend

Kolkata: As many as 60,000 Sunil Chhetris will be seen at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan where India playing against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier here on Thursday.

In an initiative to pay tribute to the Indian footballing legend, the West Bengal football governing body (IFA) has come up with a novel plan. They will gift all 85,000 (the stadium capacity) spectators Sunil Chhetri masks after the game so there will be a huge crowd of Chhetris in the stadium.

India are up against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match and if they win, they will make it to the third round of World Cup Qualifiers for the first time. It is a special game for the Indian skipper as it is his last game at international stage.

There will be many footballers to bid adieu to the Indian captain Chhetri who has scored of 94 international goals in 150 matches in a complete sold-out fixture.

As a result, the football governing body has arranged a special initiative to welcome Chhetri on a big stage after this game. A total of 85,000 Sunil Chhetri masks would be distributed amongst the spectators, who will wear it after the games, so that the stadium gets filled up with Sunil Chhetris.

A golf-cart tour has also been planned so that the audience can see the legendary footballer up and close. Flowers will be showered by drones and the Indian star footballer will also be presented a hand painted portrait of him besides mementos. The West Bengal government will also felicitate Chhetri on the occasion.

Although currently playing for Bengaluru FC in club football, Chhetri's football journey started from Kolkata Maidan when the young boy turned out in the Mohun Bagan jersey. His first coach was Subrata Bhattacharya, who also happens to be Chhetri's father-in-law. Mohun Bagan has therefore planned to felicitate Chhetri.

East Bengal is also going to pay tribute to Chhetri, who was equally brilliant in the red and gold shirts. IFA Secretary Anirban Dutta said that Chhetri will be honoured by their supporters as well and the entire program will be managed by IFA.

Sunil Chhetri's father and mother are attending along with his wife Sonam and other relatives. IM Vijayan, Baichung Bhutia have also come to watch Chhetri's farewell match. Teammates from different eras are present at the venue.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded Chhetri. The Trinamool Congress chief in a post on X said, "Welcome Sunil Chhetri. To the beginning of a glorious new journey. You start a new phase of life today. You have been a golden boy of Bengal, Captain of the Indian football team, a sports icon of Asia, a globally adored scorer, a giant achiever."

"I am sure that you will continue to play, add to our glory and achieve many more laurels for yourself and us. It is not a day of farewell for you. It is a day to renew your pledge to uphold the glory of your family, Bengal and India further and further. Wish and pray for your future successes," added Banerjee.