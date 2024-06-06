Amid Sour Relations, Maldives President Muizzu Invited To Attend Pm Modi's Oath Taking Ceremony

New Delhi: Despite the relations between India, Maldives remaining sour, the Maldivian President Mohammad Muizzu has been invited to attend the oath taking ceremony of PM Modi for his third consecutive term. The swearing in ceremony scheduled to take place on June 9, Saturday, will witness several global leaders gracing the event.

Muizzu in a post on X congratulated PM Modi on his win in the Loksabha polls. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term.I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries", he wrote on social media.

While there is no official confirmation of Muizzu's visit , if he travels to Delhi, this will be his first official trip to India after assuming office. The Maldives' increasing engagement with China and the current President's Pro-China stance has flared up tension between the two countries.

India's concerns about Chinese investments and projects in the Maldives stem from fears of strategic encirclement. The construction of infrastructure like ports and airports by Chinese companies is viewed by India as potential military assets that could threaten its security.

Meanwhile, official confirmations have been received from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated PM Modi on his electoral victory during a phone call, subsequently accepting an invitation to the inauguration.

Nepal PM Prachanda has also confirmed to attend the oath taking ceremony. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will be arriving in Delhi on June 8. Ever since the result of the Lok Sabha polls was announced on June 4, more than 50 world leaders have extended their warm wishes and congratulations to PM Modi.

PM Modi also held telephonic conversations with several leaders by now including UK PM Rishi Sunak, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French Prez Emmanuel Macron, Thai PM Srettha Thavisin, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Australia PM Anthony Albanese.

Leaders from Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, Bangladesh , Germany etc have congratulated PM Modi and has expressed hope of working together to bolster bilateral and strategic partnership in the coming few years.

Despite failing to get the majority in Lok Sabha seats with 272 members, the victory of PM Modi for the third consecutive term, has have him recieve accolades globally. Previously, in 2014, PM Modi invited leaders from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) for inauguration ceremony.