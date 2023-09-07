JAWAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 WITH RS 75 CR IN INDIA SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER TO TAKE BIGGEST HINDI OPENING EVER

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who kickstarted the year with a massive blockbuster Pathaan, is seemingly headed to repeat the dream run at the box office with his latest release Jawan. The buzz around Jawan has been immense right from the word go and film's pre-sales trends solidify the same. Jawan was touted to open at over Rs 65 crore nett in India, the film, however, exceeded the box office predictions.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan is likely to cross Rs 75 crore mark in India. Helmed by Atlee, the film will dethrone SRK's Pathaan record of the biggest Hindi opener ever. According to Sacnilk, the opening day figure for Pathaan was Rs 57 crore. While the domestic box office will cross Rs 75 crore mark, Jawan aims for a worldwide gross of over Rs 100 crore. Jawan's overall occupancy and exact day 1 collection are yet to be out.

Jawan enjoyed an unprecedented advance booking as the film sold over 14 lakh tickets for the opening day. The nationwide frenzy around the film is palpable as Jaipur, Mumbai, and Kolkata, had early morning shows of the film. The response for Jawan is equally enormous in both, single-screen theatres as well as multiplexes.

With Pathaan, SRK reclaimed his top spot in the Hindi film industry, while Jawan's commercial success will only underline the fact, that King Khan is going to be relevant and will continue to hold his sway over the audience like he has been doing for over three decades now.

