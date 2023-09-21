Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited movie Jawan, which stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, continues to perform well at the box office even after two weeks of its release. The action-packed flick made its entry to the theatres with outstanding numbers and has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office in India. However, on its 15th day, the movie is likely to witness a decline as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Atlee Kumar directorial earned approximately Rs 518.38 crore nett at the domestic box office during its 14 days in theatres, as per a report by Sacnilk. Early estimates suggest that on its 15th day, the action thriller movie may rake in Rs 9.3 crore nett at the box office in India, taking its current total to Rs 527.68 crore nett. Meanwhile, Jawan has already surpassed the Rs 900 crore mark at the global box office, minting Rs 907.54 crore in just 14 days.