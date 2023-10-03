Thalaivar 170: Rana Daggubati joins Rajinikanth's next with director TJ Gnanavel
Thalaivar 170: Rana Daggubati joins Rajinikanth's next with director TJ Gnanavel
Hyderabad: It's finally confirmed that Rana Daggubati is the latest actor to join the cast of megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The makers have been revealing the film's cast and crew for the past couple of days. And now on October 3, Lyca Productions, the banner behind Thalaivar 170, took to social media to welcome Rana Daggubati onboard for the film.
Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent 😎 Mr. Rana Daggubati ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic 🌟 with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati 🎬🤗✌🏻@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @ManjuWarrier4 @officialdushara… pic.twitter.com/XhnDpm27CH— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 3, 2023
Taking to Twitter, now known as X, Lyca Productions tweeted, "#Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati." Recently, Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel was confirmed to helm the movie. TJ Gnanavel, who is known for his extraordinary storytelling style, and now with the confirmation of Rana Daggubati in the film, Thalaivar 170 is expected to bring out the best in Rana and Rajinikanth with his highly anticipated project.
Meet the director of #Thalaivar170— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 1, 2023
🎬 Mr. TJ Gnanavel#Thalaivar170Team has got grippier with talented @tjgnan heading the ship! 🫡💥@rajinikanth @tjgnan @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #ThalaivarFeast 🍛 pic.twitter.com/lVRq3YPQhx
The rest of the cast and crew for the flick have been seemingly locked as the team Thalaivar 170 has been making official announcements through their social media. Other actors who have officially joined the Rajinikanth starrer include Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. They have been tapped to portray supporting roles in the flick. The star cast also boasts big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil.
Meet the music director of #Thalaivar170— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 1, 2023
🎹 Mr. Anirudh Ravichander#Thalaivar170Team's energy is pumped up with @anirudhofficial on board 👨🏻🎤🤟🏻 @rajinikanth @tjgnan @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran #ThalaivarFeast 🍛 pic.twitter.com/lL1Ak4aj2W
Rajinikanth, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Jailer, is currently on a break and will reportedly start shooting for Thalaivar 170 soon. The film is said to be going on floors in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the movie.