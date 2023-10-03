Hyderabad: It's finally confirmed that Rana Daggubati is the latest actor to join the cast of megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The makers have been revealing the film's cast and crew for the past couple of days. And now on October 3, Lyca Productions, the banner behind Thalaivar 170, took to social media to welcome Rana Daggubati onboard for the film.

Taking to Twitter, now known as X, Lyca Productions tweeted, "#Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati." Recently, Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel was confirmed to helm the movie. TJ Gnanavel, who is known for his extraordinary storytelling style, and now with the confirmation of Rana Daggubati in the film, Thalaivar 170 is expected to bring out the best in Rana and Rajinikanth with his highly anticipated project.

The rest of the cast and crew for the flick have been seemingly locked as the team Thalaivar 170 has been making official announcements through their social media. Other actors who have officially joined the Rajinikanth starrer include Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. They have been tapped to portray supporting roles in the flick. The star cast also boasts big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil.