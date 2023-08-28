Hyderabad: Megastar Rajnikanth's recently released film Jailer completes 19 days in cinemas collecting good numbers at the box office. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films this year. The action comedy movie has so far earned an estimated Rs 318.85 crore nett in India across all languages.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer made an estimated Rs 2.50 crore nett on Monday in India in all languages. The movie had an overall Tamil occupancy of 16.65% on its 19th day. As per reports, Jailer is the only second Tamil film, after the 2018 release 2.0 to accomplish this feat. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer raked in a total of Rs 607.29 crore worldwide on Sunday.

The Rajinikanth movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan in significant roles. Jailer marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar. Jackie Shroff and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal amped up the star cast with their cameo appearances in the film.

Rajinikanth last appeared in the 2021 movie Annaatthe, which also featured Nayanthara, Khushbu, and Keerthy Suresh. The megastar recently joined the team of Jailer to celebrate the film's box-office success at a bash in Chennai. Photos from the Jailer success party did rounds of social media later last week.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has commenced shooting for his upcoming film which will be helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, the upcoming film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions while Anirudh Ramchander is roped in to score the music.

Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth's film remains steady on day 18