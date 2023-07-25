Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most well-known actresses in South Indian film, who has successfully forayed into Hindi film industry as well. She has carved out a distinct niche for herself in Bollywood as well as South cinema. However, the actor is currently making headlines due to her jewellery.

Amid reports of owning a diamond jewellery worth Rs 2 crore, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram Stories to dismiss the claims. Earlier, it was reported that the South actor owns a huge diamond ring. However, the Lust Stories 2 actor refuted all claims of owning hefty diamond jewellery.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor posted a picture of herself wearing a huge ring on her ring finger. However, she clarified in the post that it was not a diamond ring. Sharing the photo, she wrote: Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond #GirlsLikeToClickPics."

Prior to this, many news outlets had run the news of Tamannaah being gifted this diamond ring by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela. It was believed that Upasana gifted her this piece of jewellery for her contribution in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The rumour began when Upasana posted this very picture with the caption: "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer 😉❤️🥳Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy"

Pan-India star Tamannaah Bhatia has finally responded to claims of owning a huge piece of diamond jewellery. The actor dismissed such reports with a funny post revealing the truth behind the viral diamond ring photo.

However, now it seems the post was an inside joke and the ring is indeed just a bottle opener. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of her latest release Lust Stories 2. She was also seen in the online series Jee Karda. The show tells the tale of seven childhood pals who grow up and learn that life at 30 is nothing like they had expected. Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma, and Abbas Dalal co-wrote the script, which was directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Tamannaah featured in the series along with Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka.

