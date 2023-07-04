Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia found herself the target of trolls after she was seen performing in the intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2. The actor is perplexed by the stark misogynistic remarks directed at her and questions why audiences are quick to criticize the morality of a female actor being sexual on screen while male actors perform worse and go on to become superstars.

In an interview, Tamannaah did not hold back when she called out the hypocrisy. She also noted that it is odd that a female actor playing an intimate scene permits people to make derogatory remarks. She continued by saying that male actors often receive praise and applause for portraying abusive roles or engaging in intimate scenes, whereas when a female actor does the same, she is portrayed negatively.

Tamannaah has always played glamorous roles since the start of her career. She said that she could have stayed in her comfort zone and continued to do the stereotypical commercial roles, but she preferred to advance her acting career. She further stated that the current Indian film industry is creating content that is viewed all around the world.

When asked about the misogynistic remark she had read about herself, Tamanaah said, "Kya majboori thi ki ye aise scenes kar rahi hai. (What was her helplessness that she is doing such scenes). I found that strange because if tomorrow I play a serial killer, will that make me a bad person?"

Tamannaah discussed her no-kissing policy in addition to being morally judged for portraying a sexual persona on screen. She said that she began working in the entertainment industry at the age of 14 and back then she had promised her parents she would not do anything that would make them feel uncomfortable.

Bhatia continued by saying that she had not expected to face such misogyny for portraying intimacy on screen. She was worried and saddened by the fact that various media portals had focused on that particular section of trolls, which has made it more prominent and newsworthy for everyone.