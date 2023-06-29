LUST STORIES 2 STARS TAMANNAAH BHATIA AND VIJAY VARMA SHARE IF THEY HAD SEX ON FIRST DATE

Hyderabad: Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently confirmed their relationship, and now the couple is openly talking about whether they have had sex on their first dates or not. In a recent interview, Tamannaah revealed that she had never had sex on a first date, whereas Vijay believes that he must have had it on his first date. The couple is currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2, in which they will be sharing the screen space together for the first time.

In the interview, the real-life couple was asked if they ever had sex on a first date to which Tamannaah clearly stated that she has not. However, Vijay said that he must have done it. The pair also admitted to ghosting dates sometime in the past. Director Sujoy Ghosh, who was also asked the same question, said, "Not that lucky," leaving everyone in splits.

Vijay then asked the director if he had sex on his second date to which Sujoy replied that he came from a relatively average middle-class family, and had to fight for everything. He said, "Nothing comes easy for me." When the team was asked if they believed in Neena Gupta's dialogue from Lust Stories - 'Shaadi se pehle test drive to karna chahiye (One should get a test drive before marriage)', Vijay instantly replied that he believes in everything that Neena says, and Tamannaah also agreed, saying it was wise to heed her advice because she 'knows it all'.

Lust Stories 2 is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Apart from Neena, Tamannaah, and Vijay, the anthology film also stars Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra. Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, Lust Stories 2 will be released online on June 29.