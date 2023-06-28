TAMANNAAH BHATIA AND VIJAY VARMA HAVE EYES ONLY FOR EACH OTHER LOVEBIRDS MAKE STUNNING APPEARANCE AT LUST STORIES 2 PREMIERE

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently made their romance official. The duo has been busy with promotional duties for their debut outing together Lust Stories 2. On Tuesday, Vijay and Tamannaah stepped out in their voguish avatar to attend the screening of Lust Stories 2 in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the Lust Stories 2 star cast have surfaced online. From Mrunal Thakur to Angad Bedi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Tilotama Shome, the cast of the Netflix anthology marked their presence by putting their stylish foot forward. Tamannaah and Vijay, however, stole the show with their effortless chemistry at Lust Stories 2 premiere.

In videos shared by a paparazzo, Tamannaah is seen donning a high-waisted lace-up mini skirt which she teamed up with a white shirt. On the other hand, Vijay was seen donning black flared pants and a matching shirt with floral. The Gully Boy star, who is known for his style statements threw a matching blazer with a floral motif on one shoulder to the mix. Vijay and Tamannaah obliged the paparazzi with adorable pictures and were seen looking into each other’s eyes.

Watch | Tamannaah tries hard to not blush as she poses with Vijay Varma for first time after viral kiss

The actors developed feelings for each other while working on Sujoy Ghosh's directed segment of Lust Stories 2. Vijay and Tamannaah kept their romance under wraps until a viral video of them kissing at a New Year party in Goa stormed the internet. Following this, the two have been spotted on a few movie and dinner dates. Interestingly, Tamannaah, who had a no-kissing policy in her contracts for over 17 years, dropped the clause for Lust Stories. When she told Vijay that he will be her first on-screen kiss, the Mirzapur actor's reaction was a humble "Thank you!"

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 cast also includes Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra. The anthology will be streaming on Netflix from June 29.