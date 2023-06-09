Mumbai Superstar Shah Rukh Khan s blockbuster spy movie Pathaan will be released in Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States CIS The movie which hit Indian theatres on January 25 is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia It has earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box officeThe dubbed version of Pathaan will be released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and CIS countries In May Pathaan also got released in Bangladesh SRK and Deepikastarrer was the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post1971 yrf s historic blockbuster Pathaan creates another record gets the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia amp CIS It will be released on July 13 in this region across 3000 screens the press note read CIS countries include Armenia Azerbaijan Belarus Georgia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan and UzbekistanREAD Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan s leaked viral video has fans guessing the filmPathaan a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years is an important step in YRF s spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point In Pathaan Salman Khan also made a special appearance as Avinash Singh Rathore AKA Tiger The film follows the titular spy Shah Rukh who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on IndiaBankrolled by Yash Raj Films Pathaan is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra s spy universe following Salman Khan s Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and War featuring Hrithik Roshan With agency inputs