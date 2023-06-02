SALMAN KHAN AND SHAH RUKH KHANS LEAKED VIRAL VIDEO HAS FANS GUESSING THE FILM

Hyderabad: When Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came together for Pathaan, box office records exploded. Fans are now looking forward to their long-awaited reunion in Tiger 3. Meanwhile, a video of the two actors approaching a film set is going viral on social media, causing a fan frenzy on the internet.

A new video reportedly from the sets of Tiger 3 has gone viral, weeks after Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan finished filming. Last month, Salman and SRK made news when they collaborated on a high-octane action sequence for their next spy film together. A set worth Rs 35 crore was built to offer an experience, unlike anything viewers had seen before.

The clip, which was uploaded on fan accounts, shows not only the well-guarded sets but also brief views of the celebrities. While Salman wore cargo pants and a brown tee to show off his bulked-up physique, Shah Rukh opted for a plain black tee and cargo pants. The two actors can be seen coming onto the set in the video, with Shah Rukh donning the same man bun hairstyle he used in the film Pathaan.

According to reports, the video was shot on the sets of Madh Island. However, thrilled fans kept guessing the film as SRK's look reminded them of Pathaan. Many users commented that the video can be from Pathaan, while some believed it could be from the sets of their upcoming film Tiger 3.

Maneesh Sharma is directing the third installment of the Tiger franchise, which will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the two may play buddies in this film, audiences can expect to see things turn sour as the film sets the ball rolling for their next feature together named Tiger vs Pathaan. Pathaan is the highest-grossing film in the Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.

Also read: Rs 35 crore spent on Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's sequence in Tiger 3