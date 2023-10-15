Hyderabad: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night. The couple was seen wearing matching black face masks, leading to internet comparisons with the Power Rangers.

Shilpa Shetty, following her husband Raj Kundra's lead, donned an LED face mask during their outing. This was a rare sight as Raj Kundra is known for concealing his face with such masks post he got bail in the case regarding the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications.

On Saturday, when the duo stepped out for a weekend dinner, they posed for paparazzi while twinning in masks. They were also seen wearing coordinated all-black outfits, with Shilpa in a black jumpsuit and Raj in a black sweatshirt and pants.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Raj was seen assisting Shilpa as they arrived at a restaurant, holding hands as they walked together. Interestingly, Shilpa briefly lifted her face mask for the media just before entering the eatery, a departure from her usual public appearances.