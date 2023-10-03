RAJ KUNDRA BACKS FILM ON JAIL EXPERIENCE NO PLANS TO STAR

Hyderabad: Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is reportedly gearing up to make a splash in filmdom with a project that will shed light on his time spent in Arthur Road Jail. According to the latest buzz around the upcoming film, Kundra will not be stepping into the spotlight as the film's star, despite earlier speculations suggesting otherwise.

The yet-untitled film aims to trace Raj Kundra's entire journey, from the initial allegations that rocked the media in September 2021 to his time behind bars and eventual release on bail. This period was marked by controversy surrounding alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of pornographic films through mobile apps. It had also been rumored that Raj Kundra might make his acting debut in this project.

The film not only focuses on the controversy itself but also on Kundra's experiences within Arthur Road Jail, with a particular emphasis on what he took away from that challenging period. After initial reports of the businessman making an acting debut with the film did rounds of the webloids, the latest chatter hints that Raj Kundra will not be taking on a leading role in the film. While there may be a special appearance, it is clear that he recognizes his limitations as an actor and will not attempt a major acting role. These rumors of his potential involvement in front of the camera are mere speculations.