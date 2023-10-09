Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's security cover has been increased by the Maharashtra government to the Y-plus category as a result of "probable threats" against the star. Since his most recent films were well welcomed upon release, he has apparently been the target of death threats from unidentified parties. Six personal security officers and five armed guards are part of Y-plus security.

Shah Rukh allegedly received death threats from "unknown persons" after his two films, Jawan and Pathan, which were both popular, were released to a record breaking reception, according to reports. People who are at a high risk of threat perception are given Y-plus protection, which consists of six personal security officers (PSOs) working three shifts around the clock and five armed guards at their homes. Salman Khan also benefits from Y-plus security with Shah Rukh because of threats made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Other Bollywood actors with security covers include Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher.

The X security cover that Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher have entitles them to three PSOs in three shifts, seven days a week. There were formerly only two police officers assigned to guard Shah Rukh. However, now the Om Shanti Om actor will have 11 security guards for the Y+ category. The police officers would be stationed outside Mannat.

On October 5, the state home department sent a letter to senior police officers and departments, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), requesting that they "provide Y + with an escort scale of security on a payment basis with immediate effect, until next high level committee recommendation and review committee decision, during his visit/engagements and stay in your jurisdiction, in light of the recent imminent and probable threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan."