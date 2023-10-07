AI GENERATED PICS OF SHAH RUKH KHAN AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE FROM JAWAN WITH BABY AZAD STORMS INTERNET

Hyderabad: The on-screen connection between Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has always been adored by the viewers. Fans go gaga every time they get the chance to see their favourite pair onscreen, whether it be in Om Shanti Om, Pathaan, or the recently released film Jawan. Fans of the Atlee-helmed blockbuster seem like they are still not over the Jawan fever as recently AI-generated images of SRK and Deepika in a parallel universe with baby Azad have surfaced on the internet.

A few days ago, a fan of King Khan dropped a series of pictures on social media, reimagining Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's characters in Jawan along with baby Azad. The AI-generated pictures show Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's heads against each other with baby Azad peacefully resting between them. The three of them really appeared like a completely happy triad. These AI-generated pictures had gone viral in no time and fans have been swooning over them.

Reacting to the pictures, a social media user wrote, "The baby is the mixture of SRK and Deepika." Another user wrote, "If alternate realities had a red carpet, Vikram and Aishwarya would steal the show in this parallel universe fairy tale." "The Rathore Fam," a netizen commented.