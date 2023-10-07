Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane thriller Jawan has raised Rs 1103.27 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers have said. Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday evening shared the film's latest collection on the microblogging site Twitter, now known as X.

"Jawan Making & breaking box office records every day," the post read, along with a poster showcasing the film's gross box office collection. Directed by Atlee, the movie was released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In a press release, the makers said "Jawan" has become the "first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross Rs 1100 crore at the global box office".

"In this, the India gross box office collection stands at Rs 733.37 crore and the overseas box office collection is Rs 369.90 crore," they said. The makers also said that the movie has set its "strong feet in the domestic market" with its net collection from the Hindi belt reaching Rs 560.03 crore. "The collection from other language dubs is Rs 59.89 crore. In total, the film has collected Rs 619.92 crore in India, breaching the Rs 600 crore, and is still growing at a good pace," they added.