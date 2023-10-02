JAWAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 25 SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER BREACHES RS 600 CRORE MARK IN INDIA

Hyderabad: The Atlee directorial has been performing well both domestically and internationally. With its total collections, the film has has become the country's highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The action thriller picture outperformed Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 in terms of lifetime earnings.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan has surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark in India. The film's lead actors are Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt appear in the film as cameos. Jawan also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

According to a report, Jawan's week one collection was Rs 389.88 crore. In its second week, the film earned Rs 136.1 crore and in its third week, it earned 55.92 crore. Jawan earned Rs 5.05 crore on day 23 and Rs 8.5 crore on day 24. According to early estimates, Jawan earned Rs 8.80 crore nett in India on its 25th day for all languages.

The film has so far grossed Rs 604.25 crore at the domestic box office. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 1068.58 crore at the global box office. earlier, Jawan makers convened a press conference in Mumbai following the film's success. Shah Rukh expressed his joy at the film's success, saying, "It's a celebration. Rarely do we have the opportunity to consider a movie for years."