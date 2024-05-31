Andhra Pradesh: Spurned Lover Kills Woman, Tries To End Life

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): A man allegedly killed a 23-year-old woman, whose marriage was fixed with another person, by slitting her throat in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district and then tried to end his life. The man was admitted to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred in Satrampadu, a suburb of Eluru on Thursday. Deceased, Ratna Grace, alias Sweety, resident of resident of MRC Colony in Satrampadu, worked as a private school teacher. While pursuing BSc from a private university in Satrampadu, Ratna got acquainted with the accused, Kattuboyina Yesuratnam, a resident of Musnuru.

During their college days, Kattuboyina started pursuing her. After graduating in 2023, he continued meeting her and persistently express his love for her. It has been learnt that fed up by his pursuits, the woman had informed her parents. After which, they scolded Kattuboyina and complained to his parents.

Meanwhile Ratna got engaged to another man on May 26 and her wedding was fixed on June 16.

On Thursday, Ratna went to a bank to withdraw money after school. On her way she met Kattuboyina, who told her that he wanted to speak to her. The two walked to a nearby lane.

Kattuboyina once again proposed to Ratna but she told that she was getting married. This angered Kattuboyina, who took out a knife from his bag and gave it over to Ratna, asking her to kill him. When Ratna refused, he took back the knife and slit her throat. Seeing Ratna collapse on the ground, he tried to slit his own throat and fell unconscious.

Locals found the couple lying on the ground and took them to Eluru Government Hospital, where Ratna was declared brought dead and Kattuboyina was treated in the emergency department. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Vijayawada. Ratna's body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

According to police, Ratna was the daughter of Jakkula Rama Rao and his second wife, Rajyalakshmi. The CCTV footage are being verified for more details and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the accused, an officer of the local police station said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

