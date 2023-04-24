SARA ALI KHANS LATEST WORKOUT VIDEO LEAVES NETIZENS AMUSED WHO HITS GYM IN FULL MAKEUP

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan s love for fitness is known The actor has had a tremendous flabtofit journey and often shared her workout videos on social media Sara on Monday took to Instagram to share a video from her fitness session Her Monday motivation video however left fans curious about her hitting the gym with her hair and glam game on pointIn her latest video Sara is seen sweating it out in the gym Ms Pataudi shared her latest post with her signature quirky shayri that reads Happy new week 💁🏻♀️ Have some inches to tweak ✂️ And since I can punch and dont pretend to be meek 🐱 Im giving you a little sneak peek 🫣 Into my shoulders squats and oblique technique 💁🏻♀️ And since working out is truly my pehla pyaar I hope it helps my physique 💪 Sara is seen donning a gray athleisure as she shared a glimpse of fitness training Soon after she dropped the video on Instagram fans flocked to the comment section lauding her dedication and love for fitness A section of social media however is seemingly curious about Sara s gym look Questioning the actor s glamorous gym avatar a user wrote Who hits gym in full makeup while another chimed in She must hv come straight from shoot Meanwhile on the work front Sara has picked up a good mix of genres for her upcoming films The actor has patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan romcom Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke quirky thriller Murder Mubarak and Jagan Shaktis untitled next in her kittyREAD Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in lilac bikini as she beats the summer heat chilling in pool