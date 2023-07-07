Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for a significant acting hiatus after wrapping up all her professional commitments. On Friday, paparazzi and fan pages posted videos of the actor returning to Hyderabad. As Samantha exited the airport following the Kushi filming, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda, her team was there to assist her.

Samantha has completed all of her work-related obligations, including those for Kushi and Citadel, and will take a long break to take better care of herself. On Thursday evening, Samantha was photographed at the Hyderabad airport as she made her way home after finishing the final schedule of her next movie Kushi. Samantha wasn't seen in public for long since word of her extended absence from films broke.

In videos taken by photographers at the airport, Samantha and her entourage could be seen strolling towards their car. The actor declined to pose for photographers. Samantha was seen donning a laid-back airport look. She was dressed in a black jacket, black cap, white T-shirt, and blue trousers.

According to reports, Samantha is putting acting on hold for at least a year after wrapping up the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel and Kushi. The actor is said to be taking a break to prioritise her health and travel to the US for myositis therapy.

She was merely waiting for the completion of her projects, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan to go off the grid. The actor has currently not signed any projects in lieu of the one-year break she plans to have. For the unversed, Samantha disclosed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease. Back then, the actor underwent a six-month break and will be now committed to holistically regaining her health before starting afresh.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's video of Kushi shoot at temple goes viral