Hyderabad: Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have been attracting the attention of fans and the media as they film their forthcoming romantic movie, Kushi. Now, a few behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of the actors filming at a temple went viral on social media, further raising the interest of fans for the upcoming movie.

In one of the BTS videos posted by a fan page on social media, Samantha and Vijay could be seen filming a puja scene in the Draksharama temple in Andhra Pradesh. Samantha looked lovely in a red saree. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dashing in a traditional dhoti.

The latest glimpses from Kushi set left fans ecstatic and eager to see how Vijay and Samantha's on-screen romance unfolds. Moviegoers and fans have been quite buzzed and excited by the glimpses from Kushi's temple shoot. Shoot for Kushi got halted after Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis. The film which went on floors April 2022 is likely to hit big screens on September 1.

The film is in it's last leg of shoot and the team will soon be announcing wrap on Shiva Nirvana directorial. With Kushi, makers are said to be exploring an unconventional love story with a promise of a distinctive and captivating cinematic experience for the viewers. The film marks second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha. The duo earlier worked together for the critically acclaimed movie Mahanati headlined by Keerthy Suresh.