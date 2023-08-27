Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. While promoting her film, the actor talked about her equation with Vijay and spilled some beans on his rumoured relationship as well. For the unversed, the Liger actor has been in the news for his alleged link up with Rashmika Mandanna. The two have worked together in the past for films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

A video of Samantha is going viral on the internet from Kushi promotions. In the video, Sam without taking Rashmika's name says that Vijay doesn't talk over the phone much, they text each other a lot, and burst out laughing. As soon as the video made its way on social media, fans were quick to decipher that the Citadel actor was talking about Vijay and Rashmika.

Not only this, even Vijay revealed his marital plans amid allegations that he was seeing Rashmika. During the unveiling of the Kushi trailer, the actor discussed his future plans. Vijay revealed he envisions a wedded life for himself and has been having chats about it as Kushi revolves around a newlywed couple and their love story.

"I believe that I have grown accustomed to the concept," Vijay added. "Marriage talks were strictly not allowed around me as I would become agitated and irritated right away. But now I'm talking to people about it. I'm having fun witnessing my pals get married," he said.

He further said, "both successful and unsuccessful marriages intrigue me; everything is entertaining. However, I aspire to start a family of my own, and marriage is a stage in life that everyone should go through."

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda acknowledged that he will marry in a few years. "I've been looking for companions for a while," the actor stated. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay is all set for the release of his Tollywood film Kushi, while Rashmika will be next seen in Pushpa 2 and Animal.

