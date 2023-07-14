Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna attended the special screening of the film Baby in Hyderabad. Anand is actor Vijay Deverakonda's brother. Anand is paired with Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the lead couple in the film.

The Pushpa actor attended the Baby premiere in Hyderabad with her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda on Thursday night. After seeing the film, the actress became a little emotional and gave it a thumbs up. She was papped in a Hyderabad theatre while watching the movie with Vijay's brother Anand.

Rashmika was spotted leaving the theatre with full security and her staff around her. When the paparazzi inquired about the film, she responded with a 'thumbs up' sign, implying she liked the movie. She chose a simple and casual attire for the movie date night, looking chic as ever.

The actress was dressed down in blue trousers and a white t-shirt. She also wore a black cap on her head and covered her face with a mask. For the unversed, Rashmika is good friends with Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda. She has supported all of his films and has also attended film premieres in the past. The two have even worked together on a song called Premisthunna.

Vijay Deverakonda was also photographed viewing the film in a theatre. He expressed his love and support for him on the release of the film. He also addressed the press after the film, saying, "I don't want to talk much about the film Baby. First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who has come to see the premiere. Inside the theatre, everyone, including Anand, Viraj, and Vaishnavi, made me cry."

Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh, stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead along with Nagababu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, Keerthana, and others in key roles. The film is produced by Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers. It promises to be a traditional love triangle with contemporary twists.

Meanwhile, talking about Rashmika's upcoming films, she has some huge projects coming up, including the much-anticipated Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

