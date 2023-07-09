SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU ROCKS CHIC AIRPORT LOOK AMIDST TALKS OF CAREER BREAK

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday night. The actor, who gained acclaim for her exceptional performance as Raji in the thriller series The Family Man 2, continues to be one of the most sought-after talents in Indian cinema. Samantha has inspired millions of fans with her resilience and determination after her myositis diagnosis. After a brief hiatus, she made a strong comeback and is actively involved in the industry with several exciting projects.

Returning to Mumbai for her work commitments, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen at the airport on Saturday. However, this time, she opted to dodge the paparazzi by wearing a white cap and a black face mask. The actor avoided posing for photogs at the Mumbai airport.

As always, Samantha effortlessly rocked her airport look with stylish casual attire. She looked stunning in a white drop-shoulder t-shirt paired with blue bootcut denim trousers. Completing her ensemble, she wore black sneakers and carried a matching black mini backpack.

Recently, reports were rife that Samantha would be taking a long break from her career to focus on her myositis treatment. However, sources close to the actor told a webloid that she plans to take a short break to unwind after a busy year of consecutive projects and aims to relax before commencing preparations for her upcoming ventures.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next project is Kushi, a romantic drama that reunites her with popular actor Vijay Deverakonda after their collaboration in Mahanati. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is slated to release on September 1 of this year. Additionally, Samantha will grace the OTT space with Citadel, the Indian spin-off of Amazon Prime Video's renowned spy thriller series. In this project created by Raj and DK, she will be partnering with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

