SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU REVEALS FAILED MARRIAGE WITH NAGA CHAITANYA IMPACTED HER CAREER

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who opened up about suffering from myositis in different interviews and social media posts, has recently revealed the personal and professional challenges she faced in the last two years. These challenges included her "failed marriage" and unsuccessful film projects. Prior to this, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Samantha recalled her earlier struggles and said that during her lowest point, which involved a failed marriage, her health deteriorating, and work setbacks, she felt like everything came crashing down on her all at once. She shared that she read about actors who have faced health issues, bounced back, dealt with online trolling, or experienced anxiety, and their stories helped her gain back her strength.

The actor stated that it's important to acknowledge that being a beloved celebrity in this country is a tremendous gift. "So be responsible for it, be honest and real, and tell your story," she said. She further added that success should not be solely measured by box office hits, awards, perfect physical appearance, or fashionable attire, rather, it is the struggle, the hardships, and the lows that truly define us.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in October 2017, but after nearly four years of marriage, they announced their separation in October 2021. The news was shared through their respective social media handles. Since their separation, Naga Chaitanya has been romantically linked to Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha, on the other hand, has expressed her commitment to moving forward after her divorce, prioritizing her health and career.