Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala share a mutual admiration, despite Samantha's previous connection to Chaitanya Akkineni, who is rumored to be Sobhita's boyfriend. Samantha not only follows Sobhita on Instagram but also recently expressed her admiration by liking one of Sobhita's posts. During the promotions of The Night Manager Part - II, Sobhita spoke highly of Samantha, praising her impressive filmography and the way she leads projects. Months later, Samantha reaffirmed their mutual admiration by liking Sobhita's latest Instagram post.

In Sobhita's Instagram post, she was elegantly dressed in a golden saree, attending the MAMI opening ceremony in Mumbai. She mentioned her role as a jury member for short films and how she met many actor friends, enjoyed samosas, and sipped Coca Cola with a straw. Sobhita's stunning photos floored fans who flooded her comment section with red heart and fire emojis.

Interestingly, Sobhita's stunning picture also garnered Samantha's attention on Instagram. The post has amassed over 200,000 likes, including one by Samantha. This gesture by Samantha didn't escape the keen eyes of netizens, who not only noticed it but also shared it on Reddit, among the numerous other likes on Sobhita's post. Interestingly, Sobhita doesn't follow Samantha on Instagram as yet.

