SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU ATTENDS THE MARVELS EVENT IN STYLE REVEALS WHAT IMPRESSED HER THE MOST IN THE PROMO

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been on a break from work and was seen exploring different corners of the globe, is now back from her vacation and has bounced right into action. In the most recent update, Samantha effortlessly exuded style at a promotional event held in Hyderabad for the upcoming movie, The Marvels. During the promotional event, Samantha also revealed what stood out for her from The Marvels' promotional video.