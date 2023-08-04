Hyderabad: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Joha beautifully captures the essence of love, family values, and cultural differences. The romantic drama has seemingly struck a chord with the audiences, resulting in soaring box office success. While global box office collections for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have surpassed Rs 100 crore, solidifying the movie as a commercial triumph, the film is going strong in its second week of release.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani raked in Rs Rs 6.25 crore, hints early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the film has registered a business of Rs 73.37 crore nett in India. When it comes to occupancy, KJo's film had better occupancy in Chennai and Bengaluru than in Hindi-speaking states. Chennai had an overall occupancy of 30.25%, Bengaluru was second-highest with 25.50% while the overall occupancy rate for Hindi market was 16.67% on day 7.

Meanwhile, at the success meet of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar expressed his elation at the overwhelming response and appreciation received for the film. The director drew inspiration from iconic Bollywood love stories of the past while infusing a modern tonality to resonate with contemporary audiences. He stated that Rocky and Rani's tale had set a new benchmark for love stories in the present era.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, adding depth and richness to the story. Their stellar performances complement the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, making the film a delightful watch.

WATCH| Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone's reaction on watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani