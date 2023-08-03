Hyderabad: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was released in theatres on July 28 and since then has been pulling crowds to the theatres. In a celebratory mood, Karan Johar and the entire Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team, including lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, assembled in Mumbai for a press conference. The cast and crew gathered down to share experiences and unforgettable moments from the film.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team was seen holding a press conference in the city on August 3rd, amid favourable reactions from the public. Ranveer addressed the media about his wife, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's, reaction to the film. He also discussed box office pressure and how he deals with it.

"She loved it," Ranveer stated, adding, "it was a remarkable and rewarding event. It was only the two of us in the last row of chairs. She was laughing, crying, and clapping. I had the most wonderful and rewarding experience. She is proud of me."

Prior to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer's films such as 83 and Cirkus did not fare well at the box office. During the press conference, he was questioned if he felt pressured before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor stated that he does not "dwell too much on failure or success."

"I don't dwell too much on failure or success," he explained. "I'm really grateful to be able to work on film sets with such wonderful actors. The fact that my character is well-liked is just icing on the cake," he said.

The romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key parts. The film was bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

